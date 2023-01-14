Left Menu

Man arrested for raping 21-year-old on pretext of marriage

A man from Mumbai was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Brijesh Pal (22), has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim at Mumbai's Didosi Police Station.

The victim in her complaint to the police alleged that the accused had promised to marry her and had physical relations with her for one year. Later he refused to marry her, said police. The woman having no other option approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

According to police, a case of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. The accused was produced before the court and sent to police custody, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

