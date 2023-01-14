Maharashtra to come up with new ideas in tackling increasing cybercrime: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid the uptick in cases of cybercrime and financial fraud over the internet in Maharashtra, State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the government is planning to create a robust platform to tackle these cases. "In the coming days, street crime would reduce but white-collar crimes like financial fraud and cybercrime would certainly be on the rise. Until now, the state Economic Offence Wing (EOW) didn't have much work to do but you will see, in the coming days, EOW will have the maximum work as compared to others because cybercrime has increased immensely. Therefore the central government is also making changes in cyber laws and simultaneously the state government is also coming up with new ideas to tackle cybercrime," Deputy CM told reporters in Pune.

Pointing to the long delay in the jurisdiction of cybercrime cases, Fadnavis said, "major issue with these white-collared crimes is the jurisdiction. The state government is bringing all the stakeholders on a single platform, all the financial institutions, NBFC, Banks and all the social media platforms will be consolidated, so the response time to particular online crimes can be reduced." While giving an example after the robust system, he said, "if a credit card is misused then the amount which got swindled can be stopped only within next 15 to 20 minutes otherwise the money ultimately reaches abroad, surfing banks to banks. Therefore, reducing the response time is most important, and we are making a system which would be the best in the country and also will modernise all the police stations to attach them to cyber crime platforms."

The said model has come to the tender stage. The consultation has been completed and this would be a unique model and an important step to tackle financial crime and increasing cyber security," Fadnavis added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)