4 members of family found dead inside their residence in Pune; probe launched

Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Pune in the late hours of Friday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Pune in the late hours of Friday, police said. Pune city police said that the deceased persons, including a couple and their 24-year-old son and a 17-year-old son, were found dead inside their residence in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa area of Pune city.

"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said. The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

