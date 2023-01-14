Left Menu

Maharashtra: Forest officers arrest 4 accused in tiger poaching case

Officials of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) arrested four persons, accused of poaching a tiger in Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:35 IST
Maharashtra: Forest officers arrest 4 accused in tiger poaching case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) arrested four persons, accused of poaching a tiger in Maharashtra. The arrested persons have been sent to the custody of forest department officials for three days by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC), Ramtek.

The arrest have been made after a tiger carcass was reported in Pench Tiger reserve, Maharashtra on January 12, 2022. The carcass was found in Kodu Talav in the Protected Forest of Compartment No 256 of Sillari beat in Paoni Unified Buffer Range. "On the date of the incident, in the late evening three offenders were caught from Ghoti village," PTR said in a press note, adding that the remaining one offender was caught on Friday.

The postmortem of the carcass was carried out in the morning as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservative Authority (NTCA) in presence of officials. The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023