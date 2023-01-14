Left Menu

Noida: Police arrest two operatives, luring people of admission into MBBS

Officials of Noida Police on Friday busted an interstate racket and arrested two persons, accused of duping people hefty sums in the lure of admissions to the MBBS course, police said.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:37 IST
Noida: Police arrest two operatives, luring people of admission into MBBS
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Noida Police on Friday busted an interstate racket and arrested two persons, accused of duping people hefty sums in the lure of admissions to the MBBS course, police said. The arrested persons identified as Deependra and Rajesh, who were nabbed by Noida Police from Noida Sector 126 Police Station, had enticed many people to admission into MBBS for over lakhs of rupees.

The duo used to operate from Noida and had a wide network, spread across Lucknow, Kanpur, and Delhi, police said. The police had started the investigation after a Lucknow-based woman complainant, Darshika Singh, lodged an FIR at the Sector 126 police station in connection with fraud, claiming that she was cheated of Rs 13.98 lakh by Noida-based Truth Advisors Career Consultancy.

Darshika was cheated on the pretext of admission to a medical college in Bengaluru, and was handed over a fake allotment letter, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander in a press briefing said that the gang targeted aspirant doctors who scored low in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on the pretext of helping them with admission into the MBBS course.

The racket used to charge over Rs 35 lakh for admission in the home state and over Rs 20 lakh for admission in other states from the aspirants. However, police said that they are in search of the key operator, the kingpin of the racket, Yash Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023