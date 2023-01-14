Let us aim to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of global target: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired the national symposium on India's roadmap to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) at Vigyan Bhawan and said that the government is aiming to eliminate the disease by 2027, three years ahead of the global target. "LF is not a neglected disease but a priority disease for elimination. Let us aim to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target, through the five-pronged roadmap," reads the press statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Reiterating India's resolve to eliminate LF in a time-bound manner, Mandaviya emphasized, "despite the diverse geographical and social-economic dimensions of India, every region and partner has its strengths, which we aim to harness as we move ahead with an endgame strategy." Comparing the eradication of Polio from India through Jan-Bhagidari, Mandaviya said that a similar approach needs to be taken by the government to make the country LF-free and suggested having an "Indian Model" against the disease.

"India has demonstrated to the world that we can be Polio free through Jan-Bhagidari. LF elimination calls for the same approach where various Ministries, Departments across the Centre and States, NGOs, private sector through CSR, faith leaders, community influencers etc., come together in the spirit of Sewa and Sahyog. Let us have our own "India Model" based on the identification of our priorities and leveraging our strengths to implement our plans efficiently," Mandaviya said. Four States (UP, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar) account for 60 per cent of Lymphedema cases, while four States (Odisha, Jharkhand, UP and Bihar,) account for 80 per cent of Hydrocele cases, as per the statement.

Dr V K Paul, a Member of NITI Aayog, who was present at the event, appreciated the government's timely intervention and adviced conducting concurrent research and mass visibility campaigns against the disease. "LF affects specific geographies and mostly poor and downtrodden sections of our society. I appreciate the timely and re-energized intervention by the government and the morbidity backlog needs to be cleared as soon as possible. I urge innovative practices to reach the remotest parts of the country through special camps, private sector and development partners' involvement for effective mitigation."

He also pushed for concurrent research through which local evidence-based decision-making can take place and mass visibility campaigns at the national, state, district, sub-district and block levels. The event was attended by policymakers, senior government representatives, technical experts, research, and development experts. The National Symposium served as a platform to highlight India's progress in eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis and discuss key points of convergence for stakeholders and the Enhanced five-pronged Strategy for the Elimination of LF.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (who joined virtually), Roli Singh, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM) and Rajiv Manjhi, JS were also present at the event. (ANI)

