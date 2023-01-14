Left Menu

Armed Forces Veterans Day: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs lay wreaths at National War Memorial

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs -- Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar -- laid wreaths at the National War Memorial(NWM) on Saturday, on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 08:57 IST
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs at the National War Memorial. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, as on this day, in 1953, the First Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to Victory in the 1947 war against Pakistan, formally retired from the Services.

The First Armed Forces Veterans Day was observed on January 14, 2016. It was decided to commemorate this day every year by hosting events in honour of the ex-Servicemen and their families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

