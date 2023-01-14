Left Menu

Allahabad HC bench seeks Censor Board's reply on PIL filed against movie 'Adipurush'

"Adipurush" is based on the epic Ramayana. The PIL stated that people deeply believe in Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, but the film contradicts that belief.

14-01-2023
Allahabad HC bench seeks Censor Board's reply on PIL filed against movie 'Adipurush'
Poster of 'Adipurush' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), January 14 (ANI) The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Censor Board to file its reply on a PIL filed against upcoming mega-starer 'Adipurush'. The bench has fixed February 21 as the next date of the hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice BR Singh passed the order on the PIL moved by Kuldeep Tiwari. The upcoming Indian mythological film "Adipurush" is based on the epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The petition claimed that the film's producers released the promo of the movie without obtaining a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is a clear violation of rules.

The petition also raised objection to the costume worn by the actress who plays goddess Sita in the movie. It stated that people deeply believe in Lord Ram and the goddess Sita, but the film contradicts that belief. The petitioner has made actors parties to his petition and made the film's producer and director the "respondents". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

