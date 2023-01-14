Left Menu

Section 144 imposed, ban on kite flying in Udaipur in view of Makar Sankranti

Additional District Collector (ADC) of the city Prabha Gautam said that this has been done with a view to prevent the loss of life of two-wheeler drivers and birds from metal mixed manjha used for kite flying on Makar Sankranti festival.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In view of Makar Sankranti and upcoming festivals in Udaipur the District Administration has imposed Section 144 in the city till January 31 and banned kite flying for four hours after being directed by the state government. Additional District Collector (ADC) of the city Prabha Gautam said that this has been done with a view to prevent the loss of life of two-wheeler drivers and birds from metal mixed manjha used for kite flying on Makar Sankranti festival.

"District Collector and District Magistrate Tarachand Meena have invoked the provisions of Section 144 to ban the wholesale and retail sale and use of metal manjha within the district's limits," the ADC said. According to the order issued by the administration there will be a ban on kite flying from 6 am to 8 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Earlier, the Gehlot government had banned kite flying in the state in view of the incidents happening from manjha ahead of Makar Sankranti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

