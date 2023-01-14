Left Menu

Assam: Three killed after truck hits people, falls into gorge in Kaziranga

Three people were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck hit them in Assam's Kaziranga on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 12:39 IST
Visuals from Kaziranga in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck hit them in Assam's Kaziranga on Saturday. After hitting the people, the truck fell into a deep gorge breaking the railing of a bridge railing.

The incident took place in Hatikhuli area in Kaziranga. Jayanta Bora, Assistant Police Inspector, Kohora Police Station said that three people were killed and two others injured in the incident.

"The truck fell into a deep gorge and we are searching if any person is trapped under the truck. The injured persons have rushed to hospital," the police officer said. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sikender Karmakar, Jagannath Karmakar and Agnesh Karmakar.

Police have registered a case. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

