Maharashtra: Nagpur police beefs up Nitin Gadkari's security after 3 threat calls; probe launched

According to the police, the office received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm at the landline number of Gadkari's office from the BSNL network-registered number. The call records are being obtained, it added.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 15:59 IST
Visual outside Nitin Gadkari's office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Nagpur Police in Maharashtra has beefed up the security around Union minister Nitin Gadkari after his office allegedly received three threatening phone calls on Saturday. According to the police, the office received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm at the landline number of Gadkari's office from the BSNL network-registered number. The call records are being obtained, it added.

"There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR (Call Detail Record). An analysis is underway and the existing security has been increased. The security at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari has also beefed up," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Madane, Nagpur said. He also said that the cyber team and other investigative teams of the Nagpur police have deployed to investigate the matter.

The police have increased the security wherever Gadkari's programs were held, it added. A probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

