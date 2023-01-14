Left Menu

Child prisoners stab security personnel to death in Bihar's Chapra, probe underway

The inmates of juvenile prison in Bihar's Chapra allegedly stabbed a police security personnel to death on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saran Police, Vikas Kumar said.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:05 IST
Child prisoners stab security personnel to death in Bihar's Chapra, probe underway
DIG Saran, Vikas Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inmates of a juvenile prison in Bihar's Chapra allegedly stabbed a police security personnel to death on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saran Police, Vikas Kumar said. According to the DIG, these two juveniles first took hold of the morning home guard personnel Chandra Bhushan Singh and then stabbed him to death after allegedly thrashing him fiercely.

"Child prisoners in a Chapra-based remand home stabbed Chandra Bhushan Singh to death with a knife. When Chandra Bhushan went to take a stock of the condition in the prison room, the children in remand home first fiercely thrashed him and then stabbed him with a knife," DIG Vikas Kumar said. He further said that two other home guard police personnel were also present at the spot when the incident occurred and took Chandra Bhushan Singh to a nearby hospital.

"However, the doctors in the meantime declared him dead," he added. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023