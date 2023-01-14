Left Menu

Drug peddler arrested with Rs 1 lakh cash, 500 grams of narcotics in Kashmir

Officials said that they had seized 500 grams of narcotics along with over one lakh cash from the drug peddler who was arrested from the Karnah area of the district.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:28 IST
Drug peddler arrested with Rs 1 lakh cash, 500 grams of narcotics in Kashmir
Drug peddler arrested by Kashmir police (Image: ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of the valley, officials said on Saturday. Officials said that they had seized 500 grams of narcotics along with over Rs one lakh in cash from the drug peddler who was arrested from the Karnah area of the district.

As per a statement from Kashmir police, a search operation was launched based on specific information regarding the presence of narcotics and arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers Sajid Khan and Majid Khan of Cheterkote Karnah. The operation was accompanied by local Army unit 6 JAK RIF and tracker dog from the 29 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

"During the search of the house, conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, a packet of narcotics substance weighing 500 grams, one Pistol Magazine, cash amounting to Rupees 1,07,000, 12 number of Injectable Syringes and a small size weighing scale, were recovered," the statement added. Officials said that Sajid Khan was taken into custody while the other brother Majid Khan absconded.

"During initial investigations, it has emerged that the cash seized in the instant case is the proceeds of illegal sale from narcotics and both the brothers are notorious criminals involved in theft and peddling cases previously also," it added. Police said a case under various sections of NDPS Act has been registered and an investigation was taken up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023