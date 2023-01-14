Left Menu

Delhi Police use water cannons against AAP workers protesting slum demolition

AAP MLA Atishi also participated in the protests and said that they will keep fighting for saving the slums of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:31 IST
Water cannons fired at AAP protestors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Saturday used water cannons on Aam Admi Party workers protesting against a proposed order for the demolition of slums in the national capital. The AAP workers were protesting outside the Delhi BJP office in the national capital and police used water cannons to disperse them

"The BJP promised homes instead of slums before the elections but after the elections, they gave the orders to demolish the slums. They are bulldozing slums," said AAP MLA Atishi who was at the site of the protest. The AAP MLA said the party will take their protest to court and raise the issue even in Parliament. "We will go to roads, court, parliament and do whatever we can to save the slums. Nobody can destroy the slums of Delhi while AAP and Kejriwal are in Delhi," the AAP MLA said. (ANI)

