Left Menu

J-K: High danger avalanche warning issued for Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 17:32 IST
J-K: High danger avalanche warning issued for Kupwara
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts, including Kupawara which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts."Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said in the official statement. The official further said that an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas, officials said. On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023