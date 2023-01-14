"Open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' within Congress..." Rahul Gandhi appeals to party leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday suggested party leaders of Haryana work together and open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' within the party. "I want one thing, that everyone should walk together. You all should work together and maintain respect and affection for each other. We should open a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' within the party," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement while holding a chit-chat session with senior leaders of the party on views about the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He appealed to party leaders and workers to work together and maintain respect and affection. A video of the same was shared on Rahul Gandhi's official YouTube channel on Saturday.

Before Rahul Gandhi, several Congress leaders expressed their points on the yatra. Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda remarked on the working styles of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I have worked with Rajiv Gandhi as well, he didn't let us sleep till 2 am, and you don't let us sleep after 5 am. What do we do now? The yatra has transformed into a movement," he said. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused Bharatiya Janata Party of garnering votes by "creating divisions".

"The paradigm of progress that the Congress created. Vote for us, we will bring progress, and foster brotherhood. But, BJP garners votes by creating divisions. And then tries to supplement it with development," he said. One Congress leader praised punctuality and said, "Normally, people think that if a politician is coming at 10 am, it means he will come by 12-1. But, your punctuality has ensured that everyone wakes on time, and works at the scheduled time of 6 am."

"I went to a tea shop, and the shopkeeper told, pointing towards Rahul Gandhi that he is walking strongly, and listening to our issues, and he didn't take any money from me," another Congress leader said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The yatra is currently in the Punjab leg. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana. (ANI)

