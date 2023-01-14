Left Menu

AAP, BJP in tough fight for Chandigarh mayoral polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have 14 councillors each, while Congress has six councillors, making the situation surrounding Chandigarh's mayoral election interesting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have 14 councillors each, while Congress has six councillors, making the situation surrounding Chandigarh's mayoral election interesting. According to reports to avoid poaching both parties have taken their councillors out of Chandigarh.

"Member Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher is also entitled to vote in this election. If both parties get equal votes, then Kirron Kher's vote can prove to be decisive for BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal also has a councillor and has one vote," said AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg. Last time too, there was a lot of debate between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP regarding the mayor's election, but Sarabjit Kaur of the BJP was elected mayor by a margin of one vote.

This time the BJP has declared Anup Gupta as its candidate for mayor, while the Aam Aadmi Party has declared Jasveer Singh Laddi as its candidate. Aam Aadmi Party's Chandigarh president Prem Garg said that his councillor is from Ropar as well.

"The voting for the Mayor should be open so that horse trading will stop and it will be known directly who has voted for whom. BJP has more votes but still, it is expected that the Aam Aadmi Party councillor will become mayor," said Prem Garg. The Chandigarh mayoral election is slated for January 17. (ANI)

