Bhogali Bihu: Police prevent locals from fishing in Kaziranga waterbodies

Disregarding prohibitory orders and a specific ban on fishing, people attempted to catch fish in 'beels' (natural waterbodies) inside Kaziranga National Park on Saturday to celebrate Bhogali Bihu festivities, police said.

Police and forest authorities reached the spot and dispersed the crowd that also tried to block NH 715 that runs through the park, a police officer said.

Golaghat District Magistrate P Uday Praveen had on Tuesday promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the park, under which ''…illegal entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands in the Kaziranga National Park under Golaghat district is prohibited with immediate effect.'' People living in the adjoining areas demanded that they be allowed to fish as it is a tradition to catch fish from Kaziranga beels for Magh Bihu 'Uruka' feast.

''Hundreds of people gathered near Deusor forest camp under Burapahar range since early during the day for community fishing. They were allowed to fish in the beels outside the park, but soon they tried to enter the core area,'' the officer said.

Forest personnel prevented the locals from entering the core area and there was some scuffle. The people then tried to block the national highway. But senior officials of forest and police arrived and brought the situation under control, with the people dispersing peacefully, he added.

The 430 sq km Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, is known globally for its one-horned rhinoceros. It is also home to tigers, elephants, deer, wild boars and several bird species.

Illegal entry into the park and destruction of wildlife is a cognisable and non-bailable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Praveen said in his order.

Besides, the congregation of a huge number of people during the community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on National Highway 715, he added.

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, is a festival marking the end of the harvesting season.

With full granaries bringing joy to the people, feasting lasts for almost a week, beginning on Uruka, which is observed one day before Sankranti.

