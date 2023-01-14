Trichy prisoners cultivate sugarcane ahead of Pongal

Twenty convicted prisoners in Trichy cultivate sugarcane on two acres of prison farmland ahead of Pongal which would be sold in the Prison Bazaar outlet of the Central Prison in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. As confirmed by sources, the prisoners cultivated the Senkarmbu variety of sugarcane in the prison farmland.

The profit earned by selling this sugarcane would be divided among the prisoners and sold at the entrance of Central Prison and Trichy-Pudukottai national highway. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Prisons) K Jeyabarathi while talking to ANI said, "Prisoners cultivated sugarcane on our prison farmland. We have harvested sugarcane and sell it at a rate of Rs 15 per sugarcane through our Prison Bazar Outlet."

While highlighting the importance of this initiative in the lives of prisoners, the DIG stated, "We have received a good response from the public. Through these initiatives, the prisoners who are expecting to start their better lives can be helped reintegrate back into the society." (ANI)

