Left Menu

Trichy prisoners cultivate sugarcane ahead of Pongal

20 convict prisoners in Trichy cultivate sugarcane on two acres of prison farmland ahead of Pongal which would be sold in the Prison Bazaar outlet of the Central Prison in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:37 IST
Trichy prisoners cultivate sugarcane ahead of Pongal
Deputy Inspector General of Police K Jeyabarathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty convicted prisoners in Trichy cultivate sugarcane on two acres of prison farmland ahead of Pongal which would be sold in the Prison Bazaar outlet of the Central Prison in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. As confirmed by sources, the prisoners cultivated the Senkarmbu variety of sugarcane in the prison farmland.

The profit earned by selling this sugarcane would be divided among the prisoners and sold at the entrance of Central Prison and Trichy-Pudukottai national highway. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Prisons) K Jeyabarathi while talking to ANI said, "Prisoners cultivated sugarcane on our prison farmland. We have harvested sugarcane and sell it at a rate of Rs 15 per sugarcane through our Prison Bazar Outlet."

While highlighting the importance of this initiative in the lives of prisoners, the DIG stated, "We have received a good response from the public. Through these initiatives, the prisoners who are expecting to start their better lives can be helped reintegrate back into the society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023