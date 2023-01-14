Left Menu

CAI lowers cotton crop estimate to 330.50 lakh bales for 2022-23 season

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:49 IST
CAI lowers cotton crop estimate to 330.50 lakh bales for 2022-23 season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Saturday lowered the cotton crop output estimate by 9.25 lakh bales for the 2022-23 season to 330.50 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The total cotton production in the last season is estimated at 307.05 lakh bales, the CAI said in a statement.

The cotton production in the current season that started on October 1, 2022, is expected to decline by 2 lakh bales each in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to 82.50 lakh bales, 13 lakh bales and 22 lakh bales, respectively.

Except for Gujarat, where the output is likely to remain flat, the cotton growing states are expected to witness a decline in production, the CAI added.

The total cotton supply in October-December 2022 is estimated at 116.27 lakh bales, which consists of the arrivals of 80.13 lakh bales, imports of 4.25 lakh bales and the estimated opening stock of 31.89 lakh bales.

The CAI has estimated cotton consumption for October-December 2022 at 65 lakh bales while the export shipments up to December 31, 2022, are estimated at 2 lakh bales. Stock at the end of December 2022 is estimated at 49.27 lakh bales including 35 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 14.27 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners, MCX among others, including cotton sold but not delivered), the CAI statement added.

The cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2022-23, up to September 30, 2023, is estimated at 374.39 lakh bales.

The total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 31.89 lakh bales at the beginning of the cotton season on October 1, 2022, crop for the season estimated at 330.50 lakh bales and the imports for the season estimated at 12 lakh bales. The import estimated by the CAI for the corresponding year 2021-22 was at 14 lakh bales.

The domestic consumption for the season is estimated at 300 lakh bales, while the exports at 30 lakh bales. The carry-over stock which was earlier estimated at 53.64 lakh bales is now estimated at 44.39 lakh bales, CAI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023