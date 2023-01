Goddess Kali poster row: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai moves SC for quashing of FIRs

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has approached the Supreme Court seeking protection and quashing of the multiple FIRs registered against her in various States over the poster of her documentary film showing goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. The poster of the documentary depicts the Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

The case was mentioned on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha and the bench said it would hear the case on January 20. The plea also sought clubbing of all the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the poster.

The filmmaker has also sought a stay of the criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs. Manimekalai has said her attempt as a creative filmmaker was not to offend the religious sentiment of anyone but to depict the image of a radically inclusive goddess.

She said that she also received open calls for violence against her crew and her family after she tweeted a poster of her film, Kaali. Manimekalai has challenged the proceedings against her in the district courts of Hazratganj in Lucknow, Ratlam, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi. (ANI)

