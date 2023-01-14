Left Menu

Egypt says ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor

The sector is heavily reliant on the countrys ancient treasures.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 14-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:34 IST
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.

He said initial examinations show that the tomb apparently belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.

The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in recent years in hopes of attracting more tourists. Egypt has been trying to revive its tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency. The sector is heavily reliant on the country's ancient treasures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

