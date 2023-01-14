Left Menu

Piyush Goyal meets Raj CM Gehlot over G20 meet

He said that the state government would extend full cooperation for the meeting to be held in Jaipur.Gehlot instructed the officers for better management during the meeting of the G-20 Commerce and Investment Ministers Group.According to the statement, during this, Goyal said that the organization of Sherpa meeting of G-20 in Udaipur has been appreciated all over the world.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:50 IST
Piyush Goyal meets Raj CM Gehlot over G20 meet
Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday and discussed the proposed meeting of G-20 group of commerce and investment ministers to be held in the capital city in August.

An official spokesperson said that during the meeting, Chief Minister Gehlot said that the meeting of the G-20 Commerce and Investment Ministers Group is important for the entire country. Due to this, there is a possibility of investment on a large scale in the country and the state. He said that the state government would extend full cooperation for the meeting to be held in Jaipur.

Gehlot instructed the officers for better management during the meeting of the G-20 Commerce and Investment Ministers Group.

According to the statement, during this, Goyal said that the organization of Sherpa meeting of G-20 in Udaipur has been appreciated all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the Rajasthan government for this. He said that groups of officials from other states are continuously coming to Rajasthan to study the planning of Udaipur G-20 Sherpa meeting so that the G-20 meetings to be held in the states can be better organized.

The meeting of G-20 Group of Commerce and Investment Ministers is going to be held in Jaipur from 21 to 25 August. A total of 21 member countries including Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Britain and America, 11 invited countries and regional groups and commerce and industry sectors like World Bank, World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank will participate in the meeting. A total of 41 participants including 9 prestigious international organizations from across the globe will participate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023