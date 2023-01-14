Left Menu

Security forces deployed around Aligarh Muslim University as students plan protest against Kerala Guv event

The Uttar Pradesh police deployed security forces around Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday even as students planned to stage a protest against an event by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:10 IST
Security forces deployed around Aligarh Muslim University as students plan protest against Kerala Guv event
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police deployed security forces around Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday even as students planned to stage a protest against an event by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, officials said. The Kerala Governor was scheduled to participate in a program organised on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Habitat Centre, near the university.

Prior to the commencement of the program, students with a different ideology posted social media messages that they would show black flags to Khan as a mark of protest, as per the reports. Additional District Magistrate of Aligarh, Meenu Rana, said that magistrates have been appointed to keep a check on the security arrangements.

"Magistrates have been appointed to check the arrangements. We are on high alert. We have spoken to the protestors who denied plans of showing black flags during Kerala Governor's program," the ADM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023