BJP national executive meeting: Party to set 2023-24 election agenda with political, economic resolutions

Preparations for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting, which is slated to happen on January 16 and 17, has started in full swing at BJP headquarters and NDMC, party sources informed ANI. Notably, the meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other senior leaders and around 350 executive members who are going to take part in the meeting.

The main aim of the meeting is to set the agenda for the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, sources further said. The four main resolutions that BJP will be trying to pass in the meeting, are economic, political, Garib Kalyan, and India's G20 presidency.

In the meeting, the 'achievements' of PM Modi's nine-year tenure as prime minister, and the huge victories in Gujarat will be highlighted. On the other hand, discussion and planning will be done regarding the elections where BJP has lost. Discussions will be made regarding the 160 weak booths and the feedback from there. During the economic discussion, it would be presented that while the world is suffering from a global recession, India has surpassed every country and is progressing towards becoming a five trillion-dollar-economy.

There will be discussion and brainstorming on how people are getting benefits of schemes like Garib Kalyan Yojana, Anna Yojana, Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and other schemes related to the welfare of the people While discussing India's G20 Presidency, it will be highlighted, that India has become a global leader, and there is a huge opportunity for India under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. India is going to strengthen itself more.

As per the sources, the BJP office bearers meeting will be held at BJP Headquarters on January 16. After that National Executive meeting will be held at NDMC. The arrangements will be made for BJP National President's speech and political discussion on the 10 states where elections will be held, namely, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir. Notably, there is a possibility of agreeing to extend the tenure of Nadda as president in the BJP's national executive meeting in Delhi. Nadda's term ends on January 20, and he may be asked to continue as the president till the next Lok Sabha elections due to no elections in the organization, the sources said.

It is believed that PM Modi will give the mantra of victory to the office bearers, will explain new ways to connect with the public through service work among the public, and can hand very some new responsibilities to the partymen. The meeting of BJP's national executive, which is going to be held before the assembly elections of 9 states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is very important in many ways. That's why it is believed that PM Modi will give the mantra of victory to the office bearers.

The source also informed that PM Modi's roadshow which was planned on January 16, is not getting clearance, so it won't happen because of the security issues ahead of January 26. (ANI)

