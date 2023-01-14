Left Menu

Ukraine's energy minister says 'difficult' days ahead after latest Russian attacks

Updated: 14-01-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:36 IST
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Saturday that the coming days would be "difficult" on the energy front after Russia's latest missile attack hit critical infrastructure in several regions.

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday.

"Due to the shelling in the majority of the regions, emergency cut-offs are being introduced. The coming days will be difficult," he wrote on Facebook.

