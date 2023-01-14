Odisha stampede: CM Naveen Patnaik condoles death of one; announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for family, free treatment for injured
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the death of a woman in Badamba Narasingnath Peetha of Cuttack district on Saturday. One dead and nine others were injured after a stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family. According to an official statement, Chief Minister ordered a provision of free proper treatment to the injured and wished for the recovery of the injured.
The stampede happened as the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela. According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.
"One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," said Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dharmendra Pradhan holds BJP padayatra in Odisha's Cuttack district
CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates "Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium" in Rourkela ahead of Hockey WC 2023
Airtel rolls out 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela
Grand celebration event to be held in Cuttack ahead of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Odisha
One killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha's Cuttack