Extreme cold affecting infants and children: Experts

As experts have warned that Delhi is to see another cold wave next week infants and children are getting sick requiring even ICUs, said Dr. Pawan Kumar Senior Consultant, General Pediatrician, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As experts have warned that Delhi is to see another cold wave next week, infants and children are getting sick requiring even ICU treatment, said Dr Pawan Kumar, Senior Consultant, General Pediatrician, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital. "The extreme cold waves seen this year are affecting all aspects of life including young Infants, Children, and the Old age population as well. The young infants are facing conditions like severe Pneumonia, requiring Hospitalization and ICU care sometimes. School-going children are also affected by the weather conditions," said Dr Pawan Kumar.

"Pollution is also at its peak during this extreme cold condition. This smog is affecting Children's lungs, causing severe cough & breathing difficulties, especially in the late evening, night, and early morning hours. Most of the kids affected by this condition are requiring frequent Nebulization to overcome breathing difficulties." He said Dr Pawan Kumar said that during these extremely cold conditions, respiratory infections like H3N2 influenza are also rampant in the Paediatric population.

"During this extreme cold, respiratory infections like H3N2 influenza are also rampant in the Paediatric population. Children are also missing school very frequently because of their Illnesses. Classrooms are facing low attendance up to 50 per cent in many schools." He added On the effects of cold, Dr Dhiren Gupta, Pulmonologist and allergy specialist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that as air becomes dry, mucous membranes also become dry and more prone to infections especially viral infections.

"Pollutants set down due to gravity - adverse effects on respiratory symptoms, especially asthma and allergies. Skin also becomes dry - more itching - more allergen entry via the skin," said Dr Dhiren Gupta. "Less outdoor activity - obesity, increased blood pressure. Less sunlight exposure - vitamin deficiency. Infants are prone to hypothermia. Sudden change in temperature from warm to cold or vice versa is more prone to infections. Cilia function of the nose is less effective in extreme and dry temperatures and more prone for infections." He said

On precautions, he said that we should hydrate properly with balanced nutrition. Avoid outdoor play, especially morning and evening. Avoid junk food and avoid obesity. Vaccination and nutrition are to be taken care. Sleep deprivation is to be avoided with use of sunscreen if exposed to snow and sun and avoid using dry heat (heater in a closed room). (ANI)

