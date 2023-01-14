Left Menu

Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves

Because I dont think they would ever forgive me. Harry also said in the interview that he worried about Williams children, saying he felt a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:15 IST
Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Prince Harry - Duke of Sussex Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would "ever forgive'' him.

In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph published Saturday, he also said that releasing his memoir wasn't an attempt "to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves.'' "And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that," he said. Harry's candid autobiography, "Spare," sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published. Many of its revelations and accusations were splashed across the global media this week. In the book, the 38-year-old revealed how his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him, and saw Harry detail his resentment at being the "spare to the heir.'' "It could have been two books, put it that way," Harry said in the interview. "But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me." Harry also said in the interview that he worried about William's children, saying he felt "a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me." He said he felt this way despite William making it clear to him that "his kids are not my responsibility." Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace haven't commented on Harry's book or his string of media interviews to publicise it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
3
India's forex reserves dip by USD 1.3 bln in first week of 2023

India's forex reserves dip by USD 1.3 bln in first week of 2023

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023