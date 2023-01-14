Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in west Delhi, accused held
A 55-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a cluster bus in west Delhis Uttam Nagar area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident Hastsal JJ Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Harsha Vardhan said. The accused in the case has been arrested, the police said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:40 IST
A 55-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a cluster bus in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident Hastsal JJ Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said. A case is being registered at the Uttam Nagar police station. The accused in the case has been arrested, the police said.
