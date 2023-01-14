Left Menu

SRA flats scam: FIR filed against former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar family and company

"FIR registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud forgery cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai," Mumbai Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police on Saturday, filed an FIR against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar family, and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd in connection with the alleged fraud forgery cheating case at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai. "FIR registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud forgery cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai," Mumbai Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, commented on the police action. "Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against Kishori Pednekar family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd at Nirmal Nagar Bandra East Police Station for cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai," Somaiya said.

Earlier on January 6, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and her family were involved in a forgery case in which a court issued summons against them. "A special company court yesterday issued summons against Kishori Pednekar's son Saiprasad Pednekar, his firm Kish Corporate and four others for forgery and submitting false documents while registering the company in 2012," Somaiya said in a press conference.

Kish Corporate company was "formed by Kishori Pednekar by submitting false documents," he said, alleging that the company got Covid centre contracts worth crores of rupees. (ANI)

