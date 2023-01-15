Left Menu

Fog shrouds North India, trains delayed due to low visibility

Almost 20 trains are running late on Sunday as dense fog engulfed many states of North India, affecting visibility.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Almost 20 trains were running late on Sunday as dense fog engulfed most of North India, affecting visibility. According to officials of Northern Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Dibrugarh Town New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminus-Kalka Superfast Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express are running late by up to 2 hours.

"Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Ayodhya Cantt-New Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -New Delhi Telangana Express are also running late by 2 hours," Northern railways added. Meanwhile, around six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed due to fog, informed airport authority on Sunday.

Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun. As per satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am. According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 200 meters at 6.10 am.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura. "Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog and chilly conditions in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

