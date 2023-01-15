Left Menu

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing. "I am glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. It is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said on the occasion.

He said Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will boost tourism and cut down travel time. "Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect the shared culture and shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Vande Bharat Express signifies that India wants the best of everything. The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the resolve and potential of New India," PM said.

The Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station at Platform No. 10 from where the train departed. This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

