Man-animal conflict in Maha: NTCA approves relocation of few tigers from Chandrapur forest to Nagzira Reserve

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rise in cases of man-animal conflict in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has approved relocation of some tigers from a forest here to the Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve nearby, a senior official said.

Notably, 53 people died in man-animal conflicts in the district last year. More than 20 of these deaths were reported from Brahmapuri forest division alone, he said.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur circle, Prakash Lonkar told PTI that following a recent high-level meeting to prepare an action plan to curb man-animal conflicts in the district, his office sent a proposal for the relocation of tigers and other mitigation measures to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Widlife) in Nagpur.

He said the NTCA recently gave its nod for the relocation of some tigers from Bramhapuri division of Chandrapur to the Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR), spread across neighbouring Bhandara and Gondia districts. A process has been initiated for the relocation of four-five tigers from the division to NNTR, the official said. ''We have identified a few tigers, both male and female, for relocation from the division, The work to capture these non-troublesome tigers is a little slow as the veterinary doctors are busy with emergency work. Once the veterinarians take up the tack, the relocation of tigers will be done,'' Lonkar said. The proposal sent to the PCCF also suggested other measures to prevent man-animal conflict, like creation of public awareness in sensitive villages of Chandrapur, putting up posters, distribution of pamphlets, and installation of thermal sensors/virtual fences/high resolution cameras on an experimental basis to provide information to villagers about the movement of wild animals, he said.

The other steps mentioned in the proposal were construction of fence on the forest boundary of 51 highly sensitive villages in Brahmapuri division, to set up a rescue team as soon as possible and hiring a biologist on an honorary basis to track specific tigers in the district, the official said, adding all the proposals were under consideration of the higher authorities.

During another meeting held last week, the Chandrapur forest department also requested officials of the Western Coalfield Limited, located in the district, to take necessary mitigation measures by clearing unwanted vegetation in the area, regular patrolling by security guards and other steps, a press release by the district information office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

