Pakistan expecting multi-billion dollar support from Saudi Arabia -sources
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:38 IST
Pakistan will likely secure a multi-billion dollar financial support package from longtime ally Saudi Arabia this month, two sources said.
The two finance ministry officials said the package will include deposits boosting the country's foreign reserves, and oil on deferred payments.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said earlier he hoped talks with Saudi Arabia would materialise soon.
