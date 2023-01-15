Left Menu

NDMA asked ISRO to 'shut up': Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who is also the party's communications chief, on Sunday stoked a controversy amid the Joshimath land subsidence crisis, as he quoted a media report to claim that the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked ISRO to 'shut up'.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 12:07 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who is also the party's communications chief, on Sunday stoked a controversy amid the Joshimath land subsidence crisis, as he quoted a media report to claim that the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked ISRO to 'shut up'. The news report claimed that images taken by an ISRO satellite shows that Joshimath sank 5.4 cm between December 27 and January 8.

"They make one Constitutional institution attack another. Now, National Disaster Management Authority tells ISRO to shut up. But how can satellite images lie? This is New India where only one man knows everything, and will decide who will speak on anything," the former Union minister tweeted. He also tagged the media report to his post.

The news report further states that government institutions concerned have been releasing data pertaining to Joshimath on social media, which, according to an NDMA letter that it quotes, is creating confusion and fear in the minds of the affected residents in the holy town. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

