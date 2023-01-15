Two-day 'Think-20' meeting under G20 in Bhopal from Jan 16

Left Menu

A two-day 'Think-20' meeting under the G20 will be held in Bhopal from Monday during which experts and foreign guests will discuss various topics including the 'Environment-friendly lifestyle- ethical values and global good governance', officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening reviewed preparations for the meeting, which will be attended by 94 representatives from 22 countries, besides intellectuals and officials from India, an official release said.

The main speaker at the inaugural session will be Tetsushi Sonobe, Dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo.

Other speakers during the inaugural session will be Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Law, Defence and Security Slamet Soedarsono, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, the release said.

CM Chouhan will attend the inaugural function of the event, to be held at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

The session will also be addressed by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) Director General Sachin Chaturvedi and Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Director General Sujan Chinoy, the release said. On January 17, there will be two plenary sessions, a round table meeting and a valedictory session with the concluding speech of Governor Mangubhai Patel.

There will also be 10 parallel sessions on the first day on various topics including institutional framework, investing in children as investment in future, financing resilient cities and societies, economic systems transformation and one health wellness and traditional medicine.

The guests from India and abroad will also visit the Tribal Museum in Bhopal. There will also be a cultural programme and dinner at the museum on the first day of the event.

On the second day, the guests will visit stupas at Sanchi near Bhopal, the release said.

India assumed the G20 Presidency for one year on December 1, 2022.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

