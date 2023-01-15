Left Menu

BSF recovers heroin worth Rs 30 crore, 2 held

Three bags drone dropped from Pakistan were recovered, containing 6 suspected heroin packets weighing approximately 6 kg including the packing material. The price of suspected heroin recovered in the international market is 30 crores.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 14:50 IST
The smuggler apprehended by BSF Sri Ganganagar.. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) recovered heroin worth Rs 30 crores and arrested two persons near the India-Pakistan border on Saturday night, informed BSF on Sunday. Based on the information of the intelligence agency of the Border Security Force, on the night of January 14, 2023, two Punjab-based smugglers were caught at the India-Pakistan border near Sri Ganganagar.

BSF Troops fired on the drone and lobbed Illu bombs.

The search is on for two other smugglers who came from Punjab in a car, however, a car with a number plate of Punjab has been recovered. Action will be taken for an investigation related to the recovered suspected heroin, car, and caught smugglers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

