Avalanche: Army evacuates 172 stranded workers in J-K's Zojila Tunnel project

Indian Army rescued and evacuated 172 workers stranded in an avalanche at the Zojila Tunnel construction site on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:46 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army rescued and evacuated 172 workers stranded in an avalanche at the Zojila Tunnel construction site on Saturday. According to an Army statement, in a major avalanche near Sarbal Nilagrar, workers of the construction company got stuck.

The rescue teams of the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police swung into action and after hours of gruelling effort finally all 172 workers were brought to safety. This incident happened on January 12 in which three workers lost their lives, said Army.

The Army pressed into effect avalanche rescue equipment and rescue dogs. A low-intensity avalanche struck the Sarbal area in the Ganderbal district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday.

"A low-intensity avalanche hit Sarbal area where the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) workshop was being held," officials said. As reported by company officials everyone is safe. No loss of life or property is reported, they said, while adding that police and SDRF teams have been deployed and are monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu & Kashmir. Authorities on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts, including Kupwara which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

