Left Menu

J-K: Miscreants pelt stones at houses in Poonch, probe on

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at minority houses and an army vehicle on Sunday in Bainch village of Poonch district, as per reports.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:46 IST
J-K: Miscreants pelt stones at houses in Poonch, probe on
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at minority houses and an Army vehicle on Sunday in Bainch village of J-K's Poonch district, as per reports. Reportedly, a similar incident occurred 4-5 days ago when some miscreants targeted the same Hindu minority houses in the area. The local police increased the security of the area amid increased attacks on the Hindu community.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) took cognisance of the matter and said that the police are looking into the matter and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the locals are in fear amid continuous attacks against the Hindu minority community. Recently, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023