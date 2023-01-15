GRAP-III measures banning construction, demolition revoked in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, following its meeting on January 15, has decided to revoke its January 6 order where it had imposed several restrictions under stage III of GRAP, under which all non-essential construction and demolition activities were banned in the national capital territory. According to an official statement, the commission observed that the AQI levels in th NCR region have improved from Very Poor on January 14 to 213 on January 15. The commission said that the preventive measures invoked on January 6 have helped a lot in improving the air quality of the capital.

However, considering the current scenario, actions under Stage I and Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan will remain invoked, said the commission. These restrictions will be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all concerned agencies in the NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the severe category. The commission has called for the intensification of several measures like Mechanical or vaccum-based sweeping of roads, ensure water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants on the roads to arrest the dust in hotspots and heavy traffic corridors and vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in the designated sites and landfills along with a host of other measures.

The commission said that the sub-committee will be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and would review the situation depending on the air quality and the forecast made by the India Meteorological Department from time to time. (ANI)

