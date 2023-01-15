Left Menu

FDA raids Kalyan shop, finds medicines with fake labels; case registered

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:33 IST
Food and Drug Administration officials in Thane have found spurious medicines with fake labels from a pharmacy shop in Kalyan, after which the establishment has been prohibited from carrying out sales or purchases of stock, an official said on Sunday.

An offence under the Trademarks Act has been registered at Bazarpeth police station, the FDA official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

