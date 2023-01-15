Left Menu

Demonetisation saved Indian economy, broke backbone of terror funding: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said constructive, conducive and calculated economic reforms and decisions have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country's economic, social and strategic security.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:57 IST
Demonetisation saved Indian economy, broke backbone of terror funding: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a fresh discussion over six years of demonetisation, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the "valiant and visionary decision" of the Modi government saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis. "While on one hand, the Modi government's valiant and visionary decisions like demonetisation have saved the Indian economy amid the global economic crisis, on the other hand, it broke the backbone of terror funding," Naqvi said on Sunday.

Naqvi said constructive, conducive and calculated economic reforms and decisions have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country's economic, social and strategic security. Addressing the closing ceremony of "Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023", organised by the Delhi Coin Society, Naqvi said India, which invented the numeral "zero", has now become a "global hero".

Naqvi further said that Goods and Service Tax (GST) has proved significantly successful towards tax reform in the country. "Today, India is a leading country in terms of digital payments. The Digital India campaign of the Modi Government has ensured economic transparency. Every single penny of the Government's welfare schemes is reaching directly to the bank accounts of the needy; it has curbed the culture of cut, commission, corruption," he added.

Hailing PM Narendra Modi, Naqvi said that Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a "Global Hero" of "Reform, Perform, Transform" with his commitment to "Development with Dignity", and "Development without Discrimination". "India is a "case study" for the rest of the world that how PM Modi's strong willpower saved such a populous country from challenges of the Covid pandemic, global economic crisis and menace of terrorism," he also added.

He also praised the Centre's schemes in various sectors and said that they are playing a crucial role in taking the country forward on the path of becoming a "Self-reliant India". "Revolutionary reforms and schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, clean drinking water in every house, houses for poor, electricity, banking reforms, highways, ports, airports, new education policy etc are playing a crucial role in taking the country forward on the path of becoming "Self-reliant India", Naqvi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023