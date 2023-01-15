Demonetisation saved Indian economy, broke backbone of terror funding: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Amid a fresh discussion over six years of demonetisation, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the "valiant and visionary decision" of the Modi government saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis. "While on one hand, the Modi government's valiant and visionary decisions like demonetisation have saved the Indian economy amid the global economic crisis, on the other hand, it broke the backbone of terror funding," Naqvi said on Sunday.

Naqvi said constructive, conducive and calculated economic reforms and decisions have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country's economic, social and strategic security. Addressing the closing ceremony of "Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023", organised by the Delhi Coin Society, Naqvi said India, which invented the numeral "zero", has now become a "global hero".

Naqvi further said that Goods and Service Tax (GST) has proved significantly successful towards tax reform in the country. "Today, India is a leading country in terms of digital payments. The Digital India campaign of the Modi Government has ensured economic transparency. Every single penny of the Government's welfare schemes is reaching directly to the bank accounts of the needy; it has curbed the culture of cut, commission, corruption," he added.

Hailing PM Narendra Modi, Naqvi said that Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a "Global Hero" of "Reform, Perform, Transform" with his commitment to "Development with Dignity", and "Development without Discrimination". "India is a "case study" for the rest of the world that how PM Modi's strong willpower saved such a populous country from challenges of the Covid pandemic, global economic crisis and menace of terrorism," he also added.

He also praised the Centre's schemes in various sectors and said that they are playing a crucial role in taking the country forward on the path of becoming a "Self-reliant India". "Revolutionary reforms and schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, clean drinking water in every house, houses for poor, electricity, banking reforms, highways, ports, airports, new education policy etc are playing a crucial role in taking the country forward on the path of becoming "Self-reliant India", Naqvi said. (ANI)

