Delhi: Fire breaks out at building near Mundka Metro station

This is the same building in which a massive fire incident was reported on May 13, 2022, in which 27 people were killed.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 19:23 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a building near Mundka Metro station on Sunday evening, informed the Delhi Fire Service. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a fire call was received from Mundka at around 4.45 pm today. "A team of officials and fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts to bring the situation in control are on," they added.

Further details are awaited. This is the same building in which a massive fire incident was reported on May 13, 2022, in which 27 people were killed.

The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place. Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

