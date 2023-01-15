Left Menu

Delhi: 6-year-old girl kidnapped, murdered in Kapashera area, kin allege rape

Police are waiting for the autopsy report to find out whether she was sexually assaulted or not.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:09 IST
Delhi: 6-year-old girl kidnapped, murdered in Kapashera area, kin allege rape
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in the Kapashera area of Delhi. The family members of the girls suspect the possibility of murder after rape in the case. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to find out whether she was sexually assaulted or not.

According to the official information, the incident occurred on January 12. The girl was playing near her house, and at the same time, a young man living in the neighborhood took the girl to a wooded area on the pretext of getting her chocolates. When the girl didn't return home, her family conducted a massive search but was unable to find her, so they filed a missing person complaint with the police. The police have registered a case. Police seized footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. In the footage, a man is seen taking the girl with him. The man was identified as the victim's neighbour and has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police sources told that the accused is known to the girl's family members. The girl lived with her family in the Kapashera area. Police recovered her body from a drain on Friday morning.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023