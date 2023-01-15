Delhi: 6-year-old girl kidnapped, murdered in Kapashera area, kin allege rape

A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in the Kapashera area of Delhi. The family members of the girls suspect the possibility of murder after rape in the case. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to find out whether she was sexually assaulted or not.

According to the official information, the incident occurred on January 12. The girl was playing near her house, and at the same time, a young man living in the neighborhood took the girl to a wooded area on the pretext of getting her chocolates. When the girl didn't return home, her family conducted a massive search but was unable to find her, so they filed a missing person complaint with the police. The police have registered a case. Police seized footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. In the footage, a man is seen taking the girl with him. The man was identified as the victim's neighbour and has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police sources told that the accused is known to the girl's family members. The girl lived with her family in the Kapashera area. Police recovered her body from a drain on Friday morning.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)