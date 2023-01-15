Left Menu

Schools to remain closed in Gorakhpur till Jan 17 due to cold

In view of the severe cold, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh on Sunday ordered schools to remain closed till January 17.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the severe cold, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh on Sunday ordered schools to remain closed till January 17. "In view of the cold, the educational work in the schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Schools in which pre-board and practical examinations are scheduled. Those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 to 2:00," said the DM.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, the circular read. On Sunday, the Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023, and January 3, 2023, in view of the cold wave.

Strict action will be taken against non-compliant schools, the District Magistrate had said. Dense fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, lowering visibility in many areas.

While On Saturday, IMD predicted similar weather conditions over the northwestern part of the country during the next five days. On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

