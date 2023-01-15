Left Menu

One child died while five sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a Police van, travelling on wrong side, on Sunday morning in Gurugram, said police officials.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:30 IST
Child dies, 5 injured as speeding police van rams into car in Gurugram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One child died while five sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a police van travelling on the wrong side on Sunday morning in Gurugram, said police officials. According to the police, a speeding Emergency Response Vehicle, travelling on the wrong side under the limits of police station Gwal Pahari, rammed into the Swift car, killing a six-month-old girl while injuring five people, including two children, two women and the car driver.

The accident occurred at around 11 am and police reached the spot as soon as they received the information. According to the sources, the policemen involved in the accident fled the site.

"The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information of the accident. Three policemen, including the PCR van driver has been suspended," Vikas Kaushik, Assistance Commissioner of Police, Gurugram said. Vishwajeet, husband of one of the injured told ANI that his wife, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, along with 3 children were on the way from Delhi to Faridabad.

"My daughter would have been alive today had the police officer took her to the hospital instead of fleeing from the accident site," said Vishwajeet. The police retrieved the body from the accident site and sent it for postmortem.

A case has been registered under section 279, 337, 427, 304A IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

