3 arrested after quarrel among neighbours over dog in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A man was allegedly attacked with a toilet cleaner following a quarrel over a dog in the PS Uttam Nagar area, New Delhi on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, "On January 15, at around 10 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel between neighbors in PS Uttam Nagar area over the issue of walking the dog in front of their house."

It is alleged that during the quarrel, the persons on the balcony threw a toilet cleaner liquid on a person below which injured him. A 50-year-old male suffered redness and a burning sensation due to this. Toilet cleaning liquid has been seized from the home of the accused.

The accused alleged that the dog dirties the area in front of their house. The Case under sections 326B, 34 of IPC has been registered at PS Uttam Nagar. The accused Kamal with his two sons Rohit and Himanshu have been arrested. (ANI)

