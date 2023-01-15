Left Menu

Sauda-Al Rashid Para's Neer Nirupan highlights sensitive issues of society

With the belief that Art is about the expression of the feelings of society, he has won several awards in acting and direction. He has a theatrical presentation, called Neer Nirupan, which presents human greed and the crossroad that leads to human conflict.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:47 IST
Sauda-Al Rashid Para's Neer Nirupan highlights sensitive issues of society
Sauda-Al Rashid Para, an emerging artist from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, is breaking the stereotypical boundaries by creating regional stories with regional elements through theatre. For Sauda-Al Rashid Para, art has always remained beyond any genre, religion, and conflict. He started his journey by addressing social issues through street plays when he was 14 and eventually developed an interest and passion towards acting and crafting.

With the belief that Art is about the expression of the feelings of society, he has won several awards in acting and direction. He has a theatrical presentation, called Neer Nirupan, which presents human greed and the crossroad that leads to human conflict. Coming from the area of unceasing conflicts, Sauda truly presents himself as an artist beyond any regional and cultural boundaries through Neer Nirupan, which proves how imagination and creativity can unleash a person's mind who has gone through stories of constant human conflicts and turmoil.

Neer Nirupan demonstrates the deep-rooted culture of Rajasthan showing the power of language and clothing besides describing the political hierarchy which is still prevalent in India. It also shows how power exploits a human mind and turns it into a horrendous cannibal. The stage play directed by Sauda Para majorly revolves around one mukhiya Pratap who possesses all the political leadership of the village. The greed of the Pratap also lead to the trade of water and eventually cost people's lives in exchange for money.

The stage play is also a family story having characters producing their different layers and depicting contributions to human greed and inhumane choices in possible ways. From an uncordial relationship between Pratap and his brother Ransa to an extra-marital affair between the former's Padma and his brother, the story would also highlight how people's relationships impact the decisions they take.

The transition from being a normal human to a human cannibal also addresses the social issue of the alarming cause of the disappearance of the water in the form of a physical theatre. The Neer Nirupan has certain ironical and metaphorically divisible scenes.

As a director, Sauda has also paid attention to the silences and pauses hence making the speech and dialogues more impactful. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

