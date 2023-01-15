Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 9-year-old girl allegedly raped by two minors

According to officials, the two boys who committed this heinous crime are residents of the same area where the girl lives.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 9-year-old girl allegedly raped by two minors
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys at Highway Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, the police said on Sunday. According to officials, the two boys who committed this heinous crime are residents of the same area where the girl lives.

The accused are also minors, said Police. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl was alone in her house.

The relatives of the girl alleged that the accused even filmed the entire act on mobile and threatened to make the video viral if she tells anyone about the incident. According to the girl's parents, two boys living in the neighbourhood reached her house at around 6.30 pm, and raped her.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination. The police have registered a case in this regard and a search to nab the accused is on, officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023